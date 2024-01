As a result of the fall of fragments of a russian kamikaze drone on trunk pipelines, about 60 houses in Odesa had heat supply disconnected.

The head of the Heat Supply of the City of Odesa municipal enterprise Hanna Pozdniakova announced this during a session of the Odesa City Council.

"At night, almost 60 houses were disconnected from heating due to damage to two main pipelines. The wreckage of the downed Shahed hit a heat chamber," she said.

According to Pozdniakova, recovery work will begin immediately after workers have access to the site of shelling. It will take about a day to repair.

It also became known that today subscribers of three distribution electric networks in Odesa will remain without power supply due to emergency recovery work. Light in the houses of residents of Odesa will appear by Wednesday evening.

Recall, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the russian occupation troops struck the center of Kharkiv with two missiles, preliminarily, S-300. As a result of the attack on the center of the city, civilian housing infrastructure, high-rise buildings were damaged.

The number of victims of the russian missile attack of Kharkiv, launched on the evening of January 16, increased to 17 people, of which 2 are in serious condition.