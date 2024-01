The US is focused on ensuring that Ukraine has what it needs to hold strong through 2024.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this in an interview with CNBC.

Blinken answered a journalist's question about what the Secretary of State talked about with the President of Ukraine during the meeting in Davos. So, Blinken told Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US is focused on the ongoing russian aggression against Ukraine.

"And even as we speak, the russians continue to launch missiles at Ukrainian infrastructure, at civilians, at residential buildings. So, we talked (with Zelenskyy - ed.) about two things. We are focused on ensuring that Ukraine has what it needs to hold firm through 2024," said the US Secretary of State.

"We have to make sure that together with Congress we get the additional funding (in support of Ukraine - ed.) that President Biden has requested. We are working very hard on this. I firmly believe that there is bipartisan support in both chambers, we just need to achieve it," Blinken said.

The Secretary of State emphasized that if the US allows putin to get away with it and weakens aid to Kyiv, then Washington will open Pandora's box, and he will not stop at Ukraine and others, and other aggressors will follow his example.

"I think then he will pass through Ukraine and attack NATO countries. And, of course, if he attacks a NATO country, we have an obligation under Article 5 of NATO to work on providing assistance to them. This directly affects us as well. We want to prevent this and to make sure that doesn't happen," Blinken summed up.

It will be recalled that a report was presented in Davos, which stated that the intensification of the war in Ukraine may alternate with periods of freezing over the next two years.