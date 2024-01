In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, there is an increase in the number of patients with viral infections. The russian invaders do not provide information on whether this is an outbreak of SARS or a coronavirus disease. Due to the low level of medicine in the occupation, morbidity is increasing and an epidemic is possible in the city.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

"Occupied Mariupol is on the verge of an epidemic. According to local media, over the past four weeks, the number of patients with viral infections has increased in the temporarily occupied city," the report says.

It is indicated that an increasing number of citizens are seeking medical help at hospitals - many have high fever, severe cough and other symptoms.

The City Council informs that the russian occupiers do not report whether this is an outbreak of SARS or the COVID-19 coronavirus infection. In addition, hospitals in the city were not prepared in any way for the period of spread of infectious diseases, especially regarding patients with coronavirus. There is also a lack of necessary drugs and equipment in medical institutions.

"Due to the low level of medicine in the occupation, morbidity is increasing. Therefore, an epidemic is possible in the city," the department emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the so-called occupying authorities are demolishing a house where people still live. Residents put up posters asking for help.

In addition, the member of the Mariupol City Council, Dmytro Zabavin, reported that the temporarily captured city has huge problems with heating and electricity.