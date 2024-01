Workers are at a production line of the new energy vehicle AVATR at a workshop of Chang'an Auto in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Photo by Xinhua/Li Qianlei.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) posted a growth of 5.2 percent year on year in 2023, higher than the annual target of around 5 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The country's GDP reached a record of 126.06 trillion yuan (about 17.71 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023, the NBS data showed.

"Despite external pressure and internal difficulties, China has successfully achieved the major targets set for 2023 and recorded a rebound and improvements in the economy", – Kang Yi, head of the NBS, told.

He also cautioned that the economic growth still faces some difficulties and challenges as the the external environment has become more complex and severe with increased uncertainties.

In the fourth quarter, the Chinese economy expanded 5.2 percent year on year, and the country's economy grew 1 percent quarter on quarter, according to the NBS.

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 4.6 percent year on year in 2023, NBS data showed.

Fixed-asset investment went up 3 percent year on year in 2023, while retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, climbed 7.2 percent year on year.