Russian troops confirmed their advance in the area of Kreminna and Bakhmut, positional combat was taking place along the entire front line.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian forces recently confirmed an advance in the Kreminna area during positional battles along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line on January 16, military analysts said in a report. Geolocation images released on January 15 show that russian troops have advanced north of Dibrova (southwest of Kreminna).

In addition, russian forces recently made minor gains near Bakhmut and resumed positional combat actions with Ukrainian forces in the area on January 16. Geolocation footage released on January 15 shows that russian forces have advanced slightly north of Klishchiyivka (southwest of Bakhmut).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, British intelligence said that a slight advance in the Avdiyivka area cost the russian army significant losses.

Earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC explained why the russians would not be able to carry out amphibious operations similar to the landing of troops at the Antonov airport on the first day of a full-scale invasion.