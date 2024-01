On Wednesday, January 17, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from neighboring Iran after Iran violated its airspace.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Tensions between the two Muslim countries continue to rise. Pakistan said the airspace violation led to the deaths of two children after Iranian state media said Iranian missiles had targeted two bases of the militant group Jaish al-Adl. At the same time, Pakistan has not confirmed either the nature of the violation or the exact location.

It has been officially stated that Pakistan will not allow the return of the Iranian ambassador who is on a visit to his homeland.

As is known, officials in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, which borders Iran, said that four missiles hit the Panjgur district near the border with Iran.

"Four missiles were fired at the village of Koh-e-Sabz, which is about 50 km away in Pakistan. A mosque and three houses were damaged in the attack," an unnamed Panjgur administration official told Reuters, adding that two young girls were killed, and three more family members were injured.

