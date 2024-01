Over 40 countries already joined creation of special tribunal for trial of russia - Kostin

More than 40 countries around the world have joined the initiative to create a special tribunal against russia so that it can be held accountable for war crimes, aggression and genocide.

The relevant statement was made by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Kostin reminded that Ukraine is working with international partners to create a "Network of Comprehensive Responsibility".

"Comprehensive, because it is responsibility for all crimes: war crimes, crimes against humanity, aggression and genocide, as well as compensation for damage to our state and all victims," said the Prosecutor General.

To complete the formation of the above-mentioned network, it is necessary to create a special tribunal regarding the crime of russian aggression against Ukraine.

According to Kostin, more than 40 countries have already joined the group to create a special tribunal for russia. At the same time, their number has doubled over the past year.

It will be recalled that in March 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was working on the creation of an international tribunal for russia. According to him, the tribunal is necessary to punish the russians for war crimes against Ukrainians.

Later, the head of state said that Ukraine is against any hybrid formats of the tribunal. It must be exclusively international so that those involved in the organization of military aggression are brought to justice.