On the morning of January 17, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, residents reported the sounds of explosions in the city.

This follows from a statement by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

"Berdiansk. Residents report explosions," the message reads.

At the same time, Fedorov notes that "they can hear well" in the port area and on the Azov side.

No other information is currently available.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine was informed that in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukrainian partisans blew up a russian military UAZ Patriot car together with the russians.

Meanwhile, the russian invaders are building new defensive structures and defense lines around the temporarily occupied towns of Melitopol, Tokmak, Polohy, and Molochansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region.