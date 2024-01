On January 16, the military aggressor state of the russian federation fired 75 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 351 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRSes, tanks, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The enemy fired 36 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region.

As a result of russian aggression, three people were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 15 in Kherson, trolleybuses did not go on their routes because the russians' night shelling damaged the cables and contact network.

Earlier, a resident of the village of Veletenske, Kherson District, died under the ruins of her own house, which was hit by a russian rocket on January 1. Another resident - a 50-year-old woman - was pulled alive from under the rubble. She suffered back and leg injuries.

Earlier, the spokesman of the Kherson Region, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, stated that approximately 30% of the population - about 162,000 people - remained on the right bank of the Kherson Region.