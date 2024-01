Over 1.5 mln people prosecuted for criminal offenses in first 11 months of 2023

Over 1.5 mln people prosecuted for criminal offenses in first 11 months of 2023. Photo by Xinhua.

Procuratorial organs in China approved 645,000 arrests and the prosecutions of 1.502 million people for various criminal offenses from January to November 2023, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The two figures, released by the SPP at a national procurators' conference, represented respective year-on-year increases of 37.2 percent and 17.1 percent.

SPP statistics also showed that procuratorial organs nationwide prosecuted a total of 12,000 gang-related crimes in the first 11 months of 2023, and 4,116 people were prosecuted for various crimes that seriously endangered social order and the safety of people's lives and property as well as endangered workplace safety.

The SPP said that 42,000 individuals were prosecuted for telecom and network fraud during the period, 16,000 were prosecuted for online gambling, and 23,000 were prosecuted for financial fraud or other crimes that disrupt financial order.

Procuratorial organs also accepted the cases of 20,000 individuals charged with duty-related crimes after they were transferred from supervision commissions at all levels from January to November 2023, a year-on-year increase of 9.6 percent. A total of 16,000 of those individuals have been prosecuted, up 9.7 percent year on year.

A total of 2,306 individuals were prosecuted for offering bribes in the first 11 months of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 18.1 percent, according to the statistics.

In terms of public interest litigation, procuratorial organs across the country filed a total of 179,000 cases during the period. The vast majority of public welfare damage issues were resolved prior to litigation.