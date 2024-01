We have one front - where our defenders fight! - Klitschko urges not to start fire inside country

Oppression of independent media, attacks on local self-government and streams of lies in anonymous Telegram channels are destroying the reputation of Ukraine, which is fighting for its democratic future.

This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

"Ukraine, despite the war, must not lose democratic gains. Such as freedom of speech, respect for human rights, decentralization of power. Oppression of independent mass media and journalists whom the government do not like because they criticize its actions. Attack on local self-government. Flows of lies and manipulations flowing from anonymous pro-government Telegram channels. All this destroys the reputation of Ukraine, which is fighting a bloody war for its democratic future. It is fighting against authoritarianism and barbarism," Vitali Klitschko said.

He emphasized that independent mass media and freedom of speech are one of the fundamental principles of democracy. In contrast to "unscrupulous showmen who spread lies and provocations from anonymous Telegram channels. And who persecute and slander journalists and bear no responsibility for it."

"Law enforcement agencies must finally stop running and threatening, at the behest of government, politicians and businessmen who disagree with it, and investigate and establish who is behind the provocations against journalists, who orders and spreads lies. Who does not allow business to work. Establish persons, not nicknames of channels in Telegram. And bring to justice," Vitali Klitschko stressed.

The mayor of Kyiv once again noted that during the war it is important to preserve unity.

"While our defenders are fighting at the front, reforms and necessary changes should continue in the rear, not the reverse process. The country should work for victory, and not wallow in the swamp of political confrontation. Unfortunately, what is happening today is destroying unity in state, destroys democratic principles, harms the image of Ukraine. We have one front - where our defenders are fighting! And there is no need to start a fire inside the country!" Vitali Klitschko urged.

Earlier, investigative journalist and founder of the Nashi Hroshi project Yurii Nikolov reported that on January 14, unknown persons broke into his home, trying to intimidate. Already 15 minutes after the incident, photos and videos from the scene were published in one of the anonymous Telegram channels. Nikolov considers provocation an obstacle to journalistic activity.