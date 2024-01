Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, January 16, included 1,100 soldiers, 36 anti-aircraft missiles, 33 enemy vehicles, 30 artillery systems, 24 tanks, and two aircraft.

The Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) says in a statement on Telegram.

Enemy's total combat losses between February 24, 2022, and January 16, 2024, made approximately:

personnel - 372,090 (+1,110);

tanks – 6,113 (+24) units;

armored combat vehicles - 11,358 (+36) units;

artillery systems – 8,801 (+30) units;

MLRS - 961 (+3) units;

air defense equipment - 653 (+3) units;

planes- 331 (+2) units;

helicopters - 324 units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 6,877 (+12) units;

cruise missiles - 1,816 (+1) units;

ships/boats - 23 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11,731 (+33) units;

special equipment – 1,365 (+9) units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Monday, January 15, amounted to 980 occupiers; the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 370,980 soldiers. In addition, the AFU destroyed 14 tanks and 18 artillery systems.

Meanwhile, Valerii Zaluzhnyi confirmed the downing of russian A-50 and Il-22 aircraft by the Air Force of the AFU.