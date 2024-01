The United States condemns Iran's reckless missile attacks on the city of Erbil, which undermine the stability of Iraq, said the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller.

The relevant statement was published on the U.S. Department of State's website overnight into January 16.

"The United States strongly condemns Iran's attacks in Erbil and expresses its condolences to the families of the victims. We oppose Iran's reckless missile strikes that undermine the stability of Iraq. We support the efforts of the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people," Miller said.

As earlier reported, overnight into January 16, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the task of "revenge strikes." Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced a ballistic missile attack on "spy centers" and "anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in a residential area near the U.S. consulate in the Iraqi city of Erbil. They also announced that they "launched a number of ballistic missiles in Syria and destroyed the perpetrators of terrorist operations" in Iran.

The United States denied that ballistic missiles hit its facilities and noted that no American facilities were targeted and there were no casualties, Reuters reports.

