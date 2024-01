The Ministers of Agriculture of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland have sent a joint letter to the European Commission calling for the return of import duties on Ukrainian agricultural products.

The Minister of Agriculture of Hungary Istvan Nagy announced this, he was quoted by the press service of the ministry.

According to him, farmers of the five border countries-members of the European Union are increasingly concerned about the growth of grain exports from Ukraine.

"The main reason for this is that Ukrainian agricultural products, which are cheaper due to other production standards and the size of farms, are displaced from their traditional export markets. This, combined with the changes brought about by the new EU policy, places a heavy burden on agricultural production," Nagy said.

The Hungarian minister believes that the European Commission should take measures to protect the markets of EU member states bordering Ukraine.

It will supposedly also enable these countries to make full use of their export potential.

Nagy added that one of the options for resolving the situation could be the introduction of tariffs on the most sensitive agricultural products.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 2, Czeslaw Siekierski, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, said that Warsaw is not yet going to lift the ban on grain imports from Ukraine.

Recall that earlier today the Financial Times reported that Poland is going to oppose the extension of trade privileges for Ukraine.