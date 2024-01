SSU conducts training in case of breakthrough of russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups through northern

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and other Defense Forces have worked out the coordination of actions in one of the border areas of the Rivne Region in case of a breakthrough of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups into the territory of the region.

This is stated in the message of the SSU press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the exercises, in-depth inspections of local residents and critical infrastructure facilities were carried out, as well as the coordination of actions of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine in case of a breakthrough of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups across the border.

"According to the training plan, one of the sabotage and reconnaissance groups secretly entered the city where a nuclear power plant is located, the other took the son of one of the leaders of the power facility hostage and demanded to completely stop it. Applying psychological pressure and threats of physical reprisal, saboteurs forced the hostage to persuade his father to cooperate with the aggressor country," the report said.

Law enforcement officers with the involvement of the special forces of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SSU neutralized conditional enemy groups, freed the "victims" and thus prevented a possible man-made catastrophe.

It is noted that the coordination of actions was worked out in conditions as close as possible to the real ones.

The units of the SSU, the National Police, the State Emergency Service and the National Guard took part in the events.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev said that in the first two weeks of December, russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups tried to break through the border of Ukraine 7 times.

According to him, russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups come from the Bryansk, Kursk and partly from the Belgorod Regions of the russian federation into the areas of the Chernihiv, Sumy Regions and the Bohodukhiv District of the Kharkiv Region.

On January 14, a russian sabotage group shot a civilian car in the Chernihiv Region, as a result of which a man was killed.

On January 8, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service said that the russian occupiers are constantly using the sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the border of the Chernihiv Region, Kharkiv Region and Sumy Region.

On December 14, it became known that russian saboteurs tried to enter the Sumy Region.