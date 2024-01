In Avdiyivka, they count how many aerial bombs occupiers dropped on city since beginning of year

In the first two weeks of 2024, the russian occupiers dropped 250 aerial bombs on Avdiyivka, where civilians still live.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Radio Svoboda.

"Now, 1,131 people live in Avdiyivka, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy. In 2023, the enemy dropped 146 aerial bombs on the city, and in 2024 - about 250 airstrikes. The intensity of shelling has increased many times. 78 people were taken from the front line, 9 of them children," he emphasized.

Other settlements are also under fire: Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove and Myrnohrad. The russians fired at them 1,148 times during the day. There are two wounded and many destroyed houses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week Filashkin said that more than a thousand people are still living in Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, and the number of people in Maryinka community exceeds three thousand.

The head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, said that the snowy weather with frost around the city makes it difficult to conduct military operations: at least half a meter of snow has fallen, and it is 15 degrees below zero on Ukrainian positions.