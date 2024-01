About 4% of kamikaze drones produced by russia do not reach the territory of Ukraine, but explode immediately after launch.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi has said this in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, in December the enemy used about 770-780 strike UAVs. However, these are only those drones that Ukrainian intelligence is aware of. The true number may be greater.

In addition, Skibitskyi called the place where the enemy produces UAVs.

"At least two production lines have been deployed in Alabuga to date. But for the most part, components come from other countries," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia continues to build a plant for the production of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan. At the same time, the international community has not yet imposed sanctions against either the owner of the enterprise or the companies associated with it.

There are reports on the network that the Ukrainian Defense Forces likely shot down the first Iranian-produced Shahed-238 strike drone. It differs from previous Shaheds in the presence of a jet engine.