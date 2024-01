Davos to discuss Disease X, which is likely to exceed COVID death toll rate 20 times

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is set to discuss a possible pandemic from "Disease X," which is predicted to have 20 times the death toll of COVID-19.

This information was reported by the website of the World Economic Forum, referring to the warning of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The discussion is planned panel discussion on January 17 and will be attended by leading experts such as WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Head of the Centre for Health and Healthcare Shyam Bishen, as well as representatives from other prominent organizations and companies.

The term Disease X is used as a hypothetical name for an unknown pathogen that could lead to an epidemic or pandemic, and the "X" indicates "surprise," according to Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

WHO has warned that Disease X could be 20 times more deadly than COVID-19.

