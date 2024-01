According to the German publication Bild, the German armed forces are preparing for a possible russian hybrid attack on NATO's eastern flank in February this year, as evidenced by a secret Bundeswehr document. It is noted that the Defense of the Alliance 2025 scenario unfolds already in February 2024 with the escalation of the conflict between russia and NATO, which may lead to the start of war in the summer of 2025.

The document envisages a series of events, including the mobilization of russia, a spring offensive in Ukraine, and hybrid attacks on the Baltic states, leading to an artificially induced "border conflict" in October. In December 2024, an artificially induced "conflict" is expected in the area of the Suwalki Gap, which will lead to mass riots with numerous victims.

The scenario also foresees the possibility of a russian invasion of eastern NATO in May 2025, when the U.S. could be without a leader for several weeks. On X-Day, NATO shifted 300,000 troops, including 30,000 Bundeswehr soldiers, to the eastern flank. The course of events after X-Day remains open regarding the possible deterrence of russia by NATO.

The Deputy Secretary General of NATO believes that the war between russia and Ukraine will not end even in 2025.