On January 13, the recently appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Stephane Sejourne, came to Ukraine on an official visit. This is the first visit of a high-ranking official to our country after his appointment.

Sejourne's arrival in Ukraine was reported on the page of the French Foreign Ministry on the X network. It was noted there that the minister's visit testifies to the state's commitment to supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

"Minister Sejourne arrived in Kyiv to continue French diplomatic activity there and to confirm France's commitment to its allies," the message reads.

The French Foreign Ministry also published the first photo from Sejourne in Ukraine: it was taken at the Kyiv railway station.

"I came here to say that France will support Ukraine in the long term from an economic, military and humanitarian point of view," Sejourne said after arriving in Kyiv.

According to him, French representatives will make "a certain number of visits" to "understand what Ukrainians need today."

It is expected that the new head of the Foreign Ministry of France will meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today.