Russian court "forbids" Naftogaz to conduct proceedings with Gazprom in foreign arbitration

The arbitration court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast of the terrorist country of the russian federation satisfied the claim of russian Gazprom against Naftogaz of Ukraine for the prohibition to continue proceedings in foreign arbitration, according to the court's decision, Reuters reports.

In late December, Gazprom filed a lawsuit against Naftogaz of Ukraine to cancel the decision of the Arbitration Court.

The court also decided to collect about USD 150 million from Naftogaz in favor of Gazprom for failure to comply with the russian court's injunction to continue the proceedings, the pro-Kremlin agency TASS reported.

In September 2022, Naftogaz initiated legal proceedings against Gazprom, demanding payment for transit through Ukraine, which was not completed in full due to the suspension of gas reception through the Sokhranivka gas metering station.

The reception of gas through this station was stopped due to the declaration of force majeure by the Ukrainian side.

Earlier, a court in the russian federation prohibited Europol Gaz from conducting proceedings with Gazprom in Stockholm.