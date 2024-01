The day before, on January 12, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated about 700 more russian invaders. Dozens of enemy equipment and weapons were also destroyed.

In particular, the invaders lost 18 artillery systems, 15 armored combat vehicles and six units of special equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published updated data on enemy losses on the official page of the department on the Telegram social network.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed about 700 russian invaders the day before. Irreversible losses of the enemy in manpower reached 369,160 people.

Also, the day before, the enemy lost five tanks (a total of 6,065 units have already been destroyed), 15 armored combat vehicles (11,269), 18 artillery systems (8,728) and four air defense systems (646).

In addition, putin's army got rid of 12 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (6,848 were lost by the occupiers in total), 20 cars (11,632) and six units of special equipment (1,345).

In total, during the full-scale invasion, russia already lost 957 MLRS, 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 1,806 cruise missiles, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.