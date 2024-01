During the past day, 89 combat clashes took place. The enemy is attacking most actively in the Maryinka axis - 26 attacks were repelled.

This is stated in the text of the morning summary from the Command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted on the department's official page on Facebook.

In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 65 air strikes, carried out 44 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk Regions were hit by airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) in the Kupyansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG in the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.

So, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks by invaders near Avdiyivka and another 17 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske, Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka of the Donetsk Region, where 26 attacks were repelled.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSTG in the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 9 unsuccessful assault actions.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

The occupation forces of the russian federation continue to suffer significant losses in personnel deployed in eastern Ukraine. Only in the period from January 6 to 10 of this year, personnel participating in the battles in the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Donetsk Regions are arriving en masse to the hospitals and medical facilities of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

For example, more than 300 occupiers with serious injuries arrived from the temporarily occupied Luhansk to the settlements of Chernianka, Valuyky, and Rovenky of the Belgorod Oblast, almost 250 russian servicemen with extremely serious injuries arrived in Belgorod, and about 150 russian servicemen were sent to Moscow and Kaliningrad, who cannot be helped in frontline hospitals due to the lack of qualified doctors.

The field hospitals of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation are overcrowded and cannot cope with the number of injured servicemen who arrive in large numbers every day after the “meat” assaults.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 21 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 4 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces damaged 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post, an artillery device, 2 anti-aircraft defense devices, an ammunition depot and an enemy radar station.