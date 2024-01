Russia wants to attract leading lawyers to challenge in court confiscation of its assets and their transfer to

The russian authorities began to consult with leading lawyers in case the United States or the European Union really decided to use the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the russian federation in favor of Ukraine.

Bloomberg reported this with reference to its own sources in moscow, which are engaged in studying the possibility of confiscating russian assets.

The agency's interlocutors consider it unlikely that the United States or the European Union will decide to confiscate the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the russian federation.

Despite this assessment of experts, the russian leadership has been negotiating with international law firms for some time.

The kremlin wants their support to represent it in international courts if the West decides to confiscate russian assets.

In addition, russia has hired a number of experts to study the legislation of other countries and similar precedents.

The interlocutors of the agency added that the kremlin firmly believes that the consideration of the case in international courts will be able to prevent the transfer of confiscated assets to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, it became known that the U.S. presidential administration supported a bill on the confiscation of frozen assets of the russian federation and their subsequent transfer to Ukraine.

Recall that in October 2023, the United States and the European Union promised to study ways to use russian assets in favor of Ukraine.