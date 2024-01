The Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting an effective counter-battery struggle on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, last day three enemy assaults were recorded on the left bank, which is four times less than in previous days, when the enemy tried to storm 10-12 times a day.

She noted that the counter-battery struggle that takes place on the left bank of the Dnieper is quite effective.

"18 units of enemy armored vehicles were destroyed there yesterday, 11 units are heavy artillery. Also, these are self-propelled installations, in particular, such as Giatsint," the spokeswoman said.

She also reported the destruction of an enemy boat, an antenna station, two observation posts, a fuel and lubricant storage point of the invaders and a field supply point.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, said that the navigation corridor in the Black Sea functions, while there is a mine danger due to stormy weather.

Earlier in late December, due to a powerful storm in the Black Sea, the russians had to curtail the ship's grouping of their fleet along with missile carriers and return to their home points.