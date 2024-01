The aggressor state, the russian federation, faces a number of restrictions and sanctions that create additional difficulties for the russian defense industry, as the enemy lacks modern optics, electronics and microchips.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"They face a number of restrictions and sanctions, in this case they work and create additional difficulties. And according to modern optics, electronics, circuits, microchips, this is what the enemy is lacking," he said.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence noted that russia is trying to establish schemes of so-called "gray" imports or is resorting to "outright smuggling".

"In general, russia today is a major arms smuggler in the world. But as far as the modern development, high-tech weapons is concerned, there are difficulties with this.

At the same time, the technological base, still post-Soviet, remains. And as for de-conservation, modernization, production of artillery shells, in particular, they have. This does not cover the needs of the front and a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but they are trying to mobilize and reproduce what was destroyed by the regime itself for many years," Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yusov also noted earlier that the 100 gigabytes of secret data on russian military equipment and equipment of the russian federation obtained as a result of the special operation can be used both for countermeasures and borrowing, as well as for tracking supply chains.