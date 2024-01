Russian missile carriers stay at their basing points due to a storm in the Black Sea.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In our area of ​ ​ responsibility, there has not been an exit to the lines of missile carriers for a week. They stay at the basing points," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the Black Sea continues to storm, the weather is not going to improve for the next couple of days, in this regard, the ship's enemy group is compact and consists of patrol boats that track the security around the Novorossiysk base point.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Natalya Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, said that the navigation corridor in the Black Sea functions, while there is a mine danger due to stormy weather.

Earlier in late December, due to a powerful storm in the Black Sea, the russians had to curltail the ship's grouping of their fleet along with missile carriers and return to their home points.