Over UAH 938 million of problematic debt from refinancing of insolvent banks repaid in 2023

In 2023, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) received UAH 938.3 million for the repayment of problem debt for refinancing loans of insolvent banks.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest amount of funds came from the realization of pledged property rights under credit agreements - UAH 480.7 million.

In addition, the debt for refinancing loans provided by the National Bank was repaid at the expense of:

- foreclosure on immovable and movable property of the guarantor of an insolvent bank in an extrajudicial manner by selling it - UAH 298.6 million;

- sale within the framework of executive proceedings or bankruptcy proceedings of the guarantors' pledged real estate or acquisition of unsold property into the ownership of the National Bank - UAH 93.1 million;

- other sources of debt repayment - UAH 65.9 million.

To date, for the return of debts due to refinancing loans of insolvent banks, which are withdrawn from the market by the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF), 6 cases against property guarantors about foreclosure on property are still being considered in courts of various instances based on claims of the National Bank, 13 cases about bankruptcy of property guarantors, as well as 8 cases with claims to financial guarantors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the executive directorate of the Deposit Guarantee Fund makes decisions regarding the sale of pledged assets of insolvent banks.

As a secured creditor, the National Bank has the right to offer other conditions for the sale of assets pledged by it, after receiving an official decision of the executive directorate of the DGF.

Asset sales are also carried out by the DGF.