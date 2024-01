The losses of russia in the war in Ukraine on Friday morning, January 12, amounted to 840 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 368,460 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 10 tanks, 11 artillery systems and 16 AFVs.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 01/12/23 were approximately:

personnel - about 368,460 (+ 840) people eliminated;

tanks - 6,060 (+ 10) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 11,254 (+ 16) units;

artillery systems - 8,710 (+ 11) units;

MLRS - 957 units;

air defense equipment - 642 (+ 1) units;

aircraft - 329 units;

helicopters - 324 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 6,836 (+ 1) units;

cruise missiles - 1,806 units;

ships/boats - 23 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 11,612 (+ 16) units;

special equipment -1,339 (+ 2) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine on Thursday morning, January 11, amounted to 830 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 367,620 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 12 tanks and 22 AFVs.