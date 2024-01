A Gravity-1 (YL-1) commercial carrier rocket carrying three satellites is launched from waters off the coast of Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Wang Keqi/Xinhua.

China sent a sea-launched Gravity-1 (YL-1) carrier rocket into space, sending three satellites into the planned orbit.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the commercial rocket from waters off the coast of Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province.

It was the first flight mission of the YL-1 commercial carrier rocket.