The Ukrainian military repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Maryinka axis, and are expanding the bridgehead in the Kherson axis.

This is evidenced by the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on Friday, January 12, on Facebook.

During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out three airstrikes and launched 16 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes

The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to dangerous directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

Kupyansk axis

Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Region.

Lyman axis

Our defenders repelled six attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Makiyivka, Luhansk Region, and east of Terny, Donetsk Region.

Bakhmut axis

Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region.

Avdiyivka axis

Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. During the past day, the defense forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka and another 17 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region.

Maryinka axis

Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the invaders in the districts of Heorhiyivka, Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka of the Donetsk Region, where 13 attacks were repelled.

Zaporizhzhia axis

The Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks west of Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Kherson axis

Ukrainian defenders will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. During the past day, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces. Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Losses of the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post and an enemy ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with the President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics in Riga that enduring 2024 for Ukraine means not allowing the war to freeze and not giving russia the opportunity to become powerful again.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that if the aggressor state of russia cannot control the sky and attack Ukraine from the air, it will lose its power.