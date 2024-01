Former deputy general manager of China Taiping Insurance arrested for suspected bribery

Xiao Xing, former deputy general manager of state-owned China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co., Ltd., has been arrested on suspicion of bribe-taking, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The arrest decision was made by the Henan Provincial People's Procuratorate, as designated by the SPP, following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

The handling of the case is under way.