The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCSREPU) has approved the investment program of the national energy company Ukrenergo for 2024 at the level of about UAH 4.4 billion.

This follows from a statement by the company's message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the second year of a full-scale war, this is the company's first investment program, the implementation of which is planned to be directed not only to recovery after the russian attacks but also to the development of energy infrastructure. Last year, Ukrenergo was forced to redistribute the funds intended for capital construction, modernization, and the purchase of the main means, first of all, for the restoration of substations after russian shelling and the construction of the protection of facilities," the message says.

It is noted that this year, more than 60% of the funds of the investment program are planned to be directed to the construction of new facilities in the energy system.

"In particular, this is a new powerful power transmission line, which will contribute to a significant increase in capacity for electricity trade with Romania and strengthen the reliability of power supply in the Odesa Region. It is also planned to start work on increasing the reliability of the transmission system in the northern and western regions this year. Another feature of this year is "There are sources of funding for new projects provided for in the investment program. These are mainly Ukrenergo's tariff funds," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in December 2023, NCSREPU increased the tariff for the transmission of electricity to Ukrenergo by 9% to UAH 528.57 MWh from 2024.