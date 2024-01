The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has been involved in peace talks with the Yemeni Houthis in recent months, has called for restraint and "avoid escalation" in light of airstrikes by the United States and Great Britain on targets linked to the Houthi movement in Yemen.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Kingdom emphasizes the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, as freedom of navigation in it is an international requirement," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia said, adding that the events in Yemen cause them "great concern."

The Houthi movement, an Iran-linked group that controls much of Yemen after a nearly decade-long war against a Western-backed and Saudi-led coalition, has become a staunch supporter of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in its war against Israel.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States of America and Great Britain launched a joint military operation against the Houthi militia group operating in Yemen. The operation was named "Guardian of Prosperity," and its causes were systematic attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels in the waters of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The day before, the main negotiator for the Houthis, Mohammed Abdulsalam, said that the group's attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea do not threaten its peace talks with Saudi Arabia.