Strikes against the Houthis in Yemen: United States and allies hit radars and ballistic missile launch sites

The United States and its allies have struck targets belonging to the Houthis in Yemen and linked to their unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic and cruise missiles, and coastal radars.

This was announced by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, the department's press service informs.

Austin said the strikes were in response to illegal and destabilizing attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis. According to him, the U.S. military, together with its allies - Great Britain, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands - struck military facilities located in areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis.

These strikes targeted targets associated with unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic and cruise missile launch sites, and land-based radars used by the Houthis.

"We stand ready to defend our forces, the global economy, and the freedom of international trade on the world's important waterways," Lloyd Austin added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into January 12, the aviation and naval forces of the United States and Great Britain carried out a number of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Currently, it is known that the explosions thundered in the capital of the country - the city of Sana'a, the port city of Al Hudaydah, and the settlements of Taizz, Dhamar, and Sa'dah.

It will be recalled that the day before, the Yemeni Houthis carried out one of the largest attacks on the Red Sea, launching more than 20 missiles and drones at once. Three destroyers of the U.S. Navy, which are in this region, managed to suppress the attack.

The U.S. later said it would do everything necessary to ensure the safety of shipping in the region.

According to U.S. President Joe Biden, the multiple strikes by the United States of America, Great Britain, and their allies on the territory of Yemen were a response to the unprecedented attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels on the trade route in the Red Sea.