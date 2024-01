The russians are continuing their offensive in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut axes and are preparing to resume their offensive in the Siversk axis.

This was announced by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The operational situation in the East remains difficult. The enemy continues offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut axes... Preparations are being observed for the resumption of enemy offensive actions in the Siversk axis. For this, the enemy is moving "storm" units and forming assault companies," he said.

According to him, the occupiers do not stop trying to dislodge the units of the Ukrainian army from the Kupyansk forest and capture Synkivka, with the aim of blocking Kupyansk, but thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian defenders, the enemy is suffering significant losses, despite this, they are trying to increase their efforts, primarily at the expense of human resources.

In the Lyman axis, the enemy is carrying out offensive actions with the aim of displacing the Ukrainian troops beyond the Chornyi Zherebets River, carrying out intensive artillery fire. In addition, it is moving additional assault companies from the territory of russia to this area and conducting training of new assault units in base camps, and is also trying to demining of moving routes.

Syrskyi also noted that Serebriansk Forestry continues to remain one of the areas where the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated, unsuccessful attempts of the enemy to attack Ukrainian positions with the support of armored vehicles in the directions of Dibrova, Torske and Yampil are being made in this axis.

In the Bakhmut area, the occupiers are making every effort to cross the Siverskyi Donets - Donbas channel. From the north of Bakhmut, the enemy is carrying out assaults in the direction of Bohdanivka, with the involvement of "volunteer corps" units, trying to create favorable conditions for the offensive on Chasiv Yar and to restore the lost position in the areas of the cascade of lakes east of Klishchiyivka and Kurdiumivka, for which it involves units of the airborne troops and motorized rifle units from the Northern Fleet.

Syrskyi assured that despite the large-scale offensive actions of the enemy, Ukrainian soldiers in all axes firmly hold the defensive lines and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Thursday, January 11, amounted to 830 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 367,620 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 tanks and 22 armored combat vehicles.

Last day, January 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 73 enemy attacks, 24 of them were repelled in the Avdiyivka axis, 16 in the Maryinka axis, and 11 in the Kherson axis.