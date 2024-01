Ukreximbank, Pravex Bank and MTB Bank need capital increase based on results of sustainability assessment

The State Export-Import Bank, Pravex Bank and MTB Bank need capital increase based on the results of the sustainability assessment.

This is evidenced by the data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, according to the basic macroeconomic scenario for assessing the sustainability of banks, for the 3rd forecast year, the regulatory capital of Ukreximbank will amount to (-7.472) billion hryvnias, Pravex Bank - (-764) million hryvnias, and MTB Bank - (-225) million hryvnias.

Banks need these amounts to achieve target capital adequacy levels.

This, in turn, will guarantee compliance by banks with regulatory values in the forecast period.

State-owned Ukrgasbank and Sense Bank also have increased required standards.

However, these two banks already had a capital adequacy ratio above the required level at the beginning of December 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine previously reported that most banks in Ukraine have sufficient capital, and the banking system as a whole has a high margin of safety.

The increased required levels of capital based on the results of the sustainability assessment were established for only five banks, two of which in December had an adequacy standard above the required level.