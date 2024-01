The Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company is preparing lawsuits against russia regarding compensation for damages.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The company has started working with two law firms to develop a high-level litigation and arbitration strategy to hold the russian federation responsible for targeted attacks on the company's infrastructure and assets, including the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP, as well as compensation for damages. The companies were selected using the Pro Bono platform of the Energy Community Secretariat. The two law firms have jointly committed to provide 375 hours of legal work free of charge," the message reads.

According to the report, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, russia has attacked Ukrhydroenergo facilities more than 50 times, resulting in the loss of about 2,500 MW of capacity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, Ukrhydroenergo filed a lawsuit against russia with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for compensation of UAH 17 billion in damages.