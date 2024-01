Occupiers shell right-bank part of Kherson Region more than 100 times on January 10; 3 people injured

Over the past 24 hours, russian occupation forces have conducted over 100 attacks on the liberated part of the Kherson Region. As a result, three civilians were injured.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

According to him, during the day, the occupiers used mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Russian troops carried out 108 shelling attacks, firing at least 482 shells and drones on the territory of the right-bank part of the region.

"The russian military hit the residential quarters of the population centers of the region. Due to the russian aggression, three people were injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote.

Prokudin did not specify which settlements in the region came under fire from the russian invaders last day.

During the previous day, the part of the Kherson Region controlled by Ukraine was shelled by the russians 73 times. Two civilians were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 10, Oleksandr Prokudin said that forced evacuation of children may be introduced in Kherson.

As of the beginning of the month, about 30% of the population remained in the right-bank part of the region. Recently, approximately 3,000 people left Kherson alone.