Citizens of Turkiye and Georgia were injured as a result of the enemy shelling of the center of Kharkiv.

As Oleksandr Filchakov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, said, 30 people were in the hotel at the time of the enemy attack. One of the missiles hit the building, causing destruction, and the second fell a few meters from the entrance. They were released from the territory of the Belgorod region of the russian federation.

According to his information, a Turkish citizen and a Georgian citizen, who are representatives of the Turkish mass media, are among the injured.

Rescuers reported that eight people were evacuated from the building.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russians hit a hotel in Kharkiv with two missiles.

A total of 11 people were injured: four men aged 31 to 38; seven women aged 23-71.

Overnight into Wednesday, January 10, the troops of the aggressor state of the russian federation shelled Kharkiv - in particular, they hit a children's camp on the outskirts of the city.