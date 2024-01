Occupiers again shell Myrnohrad in Donetsk Region, where a civilian was killed a day earlier due to a missile

Russian occupation troops once again shelled the Ukrainian-controlled territory of the Donetsk Region. The town of Myrnohrad came under enemy fire again.

This follows from a statement by the Myrnohrad Town Military Administration.

"Last night was restless; the town of Myrnohrad came under fire," the message reads.

As a result of the shelling, an administrative publication was destroyed. The attack by occupiers did not result in casualties, and no facts about the victims were recorded.

It is reported that this morning, a commission will work in the private sector near the landing site to establish the facts of damage and destruction.

As earlier reported, a day earlier, on January 10, russian troops launched a missile attack on a coal mine on the territory of Myrnohrad. One person was killed in the missile attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 6, the occupiers launched a missile attack on the Pokrovsk District of the Donetsk Region, using S-300 missiles.

The town of Pokrovsk and the neighboring settlement of Rivne came under attack from the invaders.

Eleven civilians, including five children, were killed as a result of the missile attack.

The National Police published a video made by a crew of police officers. It shows the first minutes after the missile attack on Pokrovsk on January 6.

The United24 Media platform showed a video of a missile attack by the occupiers on a hospital in Pokrovsk, where doctors were performing an operation at the time.