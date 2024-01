China's 3rd-gen superconducting quantum computer goes into operation. Photo by Xinhua.

Origin Wukong, China's independently developed third-generation superconducting quantum computer, went into operation at Origin Quantum Computing Technology (Hefei) Co., Ltd. in east China's Anhui Province.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The quantum computer is powered by Wukong, a 72-qubit indigenous superconducting quantum chip. It is China's latest and most advanced programmable and deliverable superconducting quantum computer, according to researchers.

Kong Weicheng, deputy director of the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center, noted that the computer is integrated with the third-generation quantum computing control system, which enhances the overall operational efficiency of the quantum computer by many times.

Jia Zhilong, deputy director of the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center's Quantum Computing Chip Provincial Key Laboratory, said the Wukong chip has 198 qubits, comprising 72 computational qubits and 126 coupler qubits.

Wukong's name was inspired by Sun Wukong, a mythical Chinese figure with the ability to transform into 72 different forms, symbolizing the computer's powerful and versatile capabilities.