Former Inner Mongolia court official sentenced to 14 years in jail for bribery

A Chinese court sentenced Hu Yifeng, former president of the Higher People's Court of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, to 14 years in prison for bribery. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Hu was also fined 3.2 million yuan (around 450,000 U.S. dollars) and had all of his illegal gains from bribery recovered and turned over to the state treasury, according to the verdict of the Intermediate People's Court of Xinzhou in north China's Shanxi Province.

The court found that Hu took advantage of his positions in Inner Mongolia between 1997 and 2018 to help relevant organizations and individuals in matters related to project contracting, personnel promotion and court trials. Hu took money and valuables worth over 35.54 million yuan in return.

After retirement, Hu also used his influence to interfere in the trials of certain lawsuits in 2019 and accepted bribes worth of 2 million yuan, the court said.