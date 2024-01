A high-speed train running along a section of the Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railway in Zhenning Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua.

China has achieved a breakthrough in massive data analysis and processing for high-speed trains, the Science and Technology Daily reported. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The massive data contains the key information of multiple subsystems such as traction, braking, axle temperature, train doors and air conditioning, and is of great importance for high-speed railway safety monitoring as well as life cycle management involving design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance.

The analysis and processing system uses technologies like new-generation 5G communication and a big data analysis engine, and creates an efficient processing and coordination mechanism for on-board data and ground monitoring of high-speed trains.

The system has been broadly used in safety monitoring during the operation of high-speed trains nationwide.