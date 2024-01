Ukraine ranked 18th among the 145 states of the world in terms of the power of the armed forces.

This is evidenced by the Global Firepower rating, assessing the combat potential of countries.

The Global Firepower rating uses more than 60 individual factors to determine the PowerIndex (PwrIndx) of a particular country by categories ranging from the quantity of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.

As of January 9, 2024, Ukraine took 18th place with a PwrIndx of 0.2598. Calculations are based on the fact that the smaller the value of PwrIndx, the "more powerful" is the usual combat potential of the country.

The compilers of the rating noted that the change in place does not necessarily indicate a decrease in the potential of the country's army.

The first place is taken by the United States, the aggressor state russia is on the second line, China - on the third.

The Israeli army is one step higher than Ukraine, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ahead of Germany and Spain.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, Ukraine rose to 6th place in the ranking of the armies of Europe and 22nd in the world.

In 2020, the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose two places in the ranking of the strongest armies in the world of the Global Firepower Index (GFP) and as of October ranked 25th.

Recall that in 2017, Ukraine took 30th place in the ranking of the strongest armies in the world.