Media reports that Canada has not yet transferred the NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine, as promised a year ago.

According to CTV News and The Canadian Press, although the announcement of the transfer was made on January 10, 2023, one of the companies involved in the production says it does not have a Canadian contract.

Under the plan, Canada pays the full cost to the US government, which concludes the sale agreement with Ukraine. Despite Canada's payment last March, it is unclear when the system will reach Ukraine. A representative of Canada's Ministry of Defense noted that it is working on defining the terms in cooperation with its American partners.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy emphasized Canada's readiness to help protect Ukrainian skies, including NASAMS systems, but it is not known whether it is a system that has already been paid for or a new contract. If the system is part of a USD 1.2 billion contract signed in November 2022, it is not expected to be delivered until November 2025. The Canadian department did not provide a timeline.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after Christmas, the USA provided the last package of military aid to Ukraine, for which funds were allocated. Congressional support is needed to resume the flow of aid.