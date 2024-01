Ground Forces do not record preparations of russian army for new offensive on Kharkiv

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not record preparations for the russian offensive on Kharkiv. The military will be able to see such actions in advance.

This was reported by the head of the public relations service of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Volodymyr Fitio, on the air of the telethon.

"Any formation of any offensive group requires time, resources and trained personnel. Currently, the russian federation has deployed very large forces in an offensive operation in Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to him, now their number is large along the entire front line, and in order to form another offensive "fist" on any part of the front, it is necessary to carry out major preparatory actions. And if there were such preparatory actions, then we would have seen them and taken measures.

"Now there are no such reasons, so Kharkiv can breathe a sigh of relief. But the enemy is strong, has many resources, the enemy learns quickly on the battlefield and does not take human losses into account. We understand their weaknesses and fight back," Fitio added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, January 9, amounted to 820 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 365,990 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 vehicles, 18 cruise missiles and 9 armored combat vehicles.

The russian invaders have not yet created strike groups for a repeated offensive into Ukraine from the northern direction.