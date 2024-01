The White House has evidence that the russian army struck Ukraine last week with North Korean-made ballistic missiles.

This was stated by the representative of the U.S. National Security Council, John Kirby, during a briefing on January 9.

"North Korea recently handed over launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles to russia. Russia used these missiles against Ukraine last week," he said.

Kirby pointed out that russia hit Ukraine with North Korean ballistic missiles on December 30. Later, on January 2, russia fired about ten North Korean missiles at Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other cities.

"Then, on January 6, russian forces again launched several North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine. We are still assessing the consequences of these strikes, but we can confirm that at least one of them hit Kharkiv," he said.

Kirby added that in this regard, the United States joined the joint statement of the heads of foreign policy departments of 47 countries, which condemns the export from North Korea and the purchase by russia of North Korean ballistic missiles, as well as their use in Ukraine.

As a reminder, the Air Force currently cannot confirm russia's use of ballistic missiles from North Korea for strikes on Ukraine.

The European Commission condemns the russian Federation's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine.