Russians are building new defense structures and defense lines around the temporarily occupied cities of Melitopol, Tokmak, Polohy, and Molochansk in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Melitopol City Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday, January 9.

According to the mayor, it was possible to record new objects with the help of a satellite of the European Space Agency.

"Just the other day, we could see satellite images that recorded the construction of new defensive structures. That is, the enemy does not stop at what he built in the spring," he said.

Fedorov indicated that we are talking about tens of kilometers of new trenches and defense structures in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Regions.

"Currently, they are building new defensive structures around Polohy and Melitopol. And they are doing this in order to slow down and make it difficult for our Ukrainian military to advance deep into the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Region," he said.

The mayor drew attention to the fact that despite the "victorious" statements of russian propaganda about alleged successes at the front, the enemy continues to constantly strengthen the cities and roads of the "deep rear."

"The enemy is doing it en masse... They continue to build defense structures from Melitopol towards Crimea," the mayor said.

