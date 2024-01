253 Chinese police officers die on duty in 2023

In 2023, 253 police officers died in the line of duty in China, the Ministry of Public Security said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The ministry told a press conference that 164 auxiliary police officers died at their posts during the year.

In addition, 4,565 police officers and 3,311 auxiliary police officers suffered injuries while performing their duties.